Captain Sir Tom Moore’s Family Plan ‘Quiet’ Funeral.

Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter said the family is planning a “quiet” send-off, adding that her father has left a powerful message: “Tomorrow is a good day.” Lucy Teixeira said she learned to share her father with everyone since he found fame and secured a place “in the hearts of the whole nation, in fact, the world” ahead of his 100th birthday during the first national lockdown in 2020.

Sir Tom’s death on Tuesday while in hospital for pneumonia, then testing positive for Covid-19, prompted global reaction and charities have vowed his legacy will live on “for years and years”.

The Second World War veteran set out to raise £1,000 for NHS Charities Together by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday last April – but his efforts struck a chord with the nation and donations flooded in, resulting in a mammoth fundraising total of more than £32 million.

Speaking to ITV News, Ms Teixeira said: “It’s been a really big week; my father has passed away and it is really sad. But he leaves us with a really strong powerful message – tomorrow is a good day. Those words represent his whole life to me. He has shown resilience, courage, and I have seen him do that all his life.”

The Queen led condolences earlier this week, and Capt Sir Tom’s memory was honoured with a national clap led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday evening. Nurses and doctors directly involved in his care at Bedford Hospital also joined the national clap, while the veteran’s first regiment, The Yorkshire Regiment, tweeted a video calling him “a true inspiration”.

The total raised by Capt Sir Tom’s efforts reached £39m, after the addition of Gift Aid.

