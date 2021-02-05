Calls for inclusion of Costa del Sol railway corridor in Covid European funds.

European funds to deal with the effects of the health crisis have been put on the table for one of the most ambitious pending projects in the Malaga province, the littoral corridor.

And while the priority of the administrations is to connect the Malaga capital with Marbella, the municipalities of Axarquía do not want to miss this opportunity and Nerja is demanding that, if promoted, it be done along the entire Costa del Sol, from Manilva to Nerja.

Nerja Council unanimously approved an institutional proposal at a recent plenary session, urging the Ministry of Development of the Government of Spain, to “carry out the corresponding procedures before the authorities of the European Union, to include the Costa del Sol in its entirety in the Mediterranean Railway Corridor.

And the local authority also wants “mechanisms put in place to develop the project as it passes along the coast of the province of Malaga”.

