Buses and lorries to be checked in Adra

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Buses and lorries to be checked in Adra
TRAFFIC CONTROLS: Adra’s Policia Local will check heavy vehicles Photo credit: Adra town hall

ADRA police will be checking and controlling lorries and buses inside the town.

The campaign, which begins on February 8, continues until February 14 in line with the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) programme for 2021, explained Adra’s Mobility and Public Safety councillor Patricia Berenguel.

-- Advertisement --

“Collaborating with the DGT is essential,” she said. “This contributes to reducing the number of people who are injured or killed in traffic accidents and also reminds the drivers of heavy vehicles of the importance of rest periods and excess loads.”

Adra’s Policia Local will stop buses and all types of lorries, independently of the country where they were registered, Berenguel revealed.


They will be on the lookout for speeding, overloaded cargoes and using mobiles, together with driving under the influence of drugs and drink.

They will also check the number of hours that drivers had been at the wheel while scrutinising their papers and those of their vehicle.


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Buses and lorries to be checked in Adra.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleA year of policing in an ‘exceptional year’
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here