Buses and lorries to be checked in Adra

ADRA police will be checking and controlling lorries and buses inside the town.

The campaign, which begins on February 8, continues until February 14 in line with the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) programme for 2021, explained Adra’s Mobility and Public Safety councillor Patricia Berenguel.

“Collaborating with the DGT is essential,” she said. “This contributes to reducing the number of people who are injured or killed in traffic accidents and also reminds the drivers of heavy vehicles of the importance of rest periods and excess loads.”

Adra’s Policia Local will stop buses and all types of lorries, independently of the country where they were registered, Berenguel revealed.

They will be on the lookout for speeding, overloaded cargoes and using mobiles, together with driving under the influence of drugs and drink.

They will also check the number of hours that drivers had been at the wheel while scrutinising their papers and those of their vehicle.

