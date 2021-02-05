British Military Testing A Radical New ‘Grenade Drone’

By
Chris King
-
0
British Military Testing A Radical New 'Grenade Drone'
British Military Testing A Radical New 'Grenade Drone'. image: twitter

BRITISH Military Testing A Radical New ‘Grenade Drone’ that can be deployed from a grenade launcher

The British military is currently testing the brand new ‘Drone40’, drone, weighing just 180 grams, manufactured by Australian company DefendTex.

-- Advertisement --

The Drone40 is not a standard drone though, it has built-in rotors, and just like a real grenade, contains an explosive payload, it can also conduct reconnaissance and surveillance missions, fly in a swarm with other drones, and even pop smoke, and has a maximum range of 12.5 miles, with a 30 to 60 minute flying time, dependant on its payload.

DefendTex describes their product as, “An autonomous, loitering grenade deployed from either a 40mm grenade launcher or hand launch. Drone40 gives a single soldier multiple round simultaneous impact (MRSI) capabilities. Utilising a standard 40mm grenade launcher, multiple munitions can be launched, each munition working as a force multiplier”.


They add, “It is disposable and reusable too. Drone40 is equipped with a module payload bay allowing for quick in-field changes ranging from full-motion video streaming ISR to kinetic effects. When used in a non-kinetic scenario the Drone40 is recoverable and reusable”.

Overtdefense has reported that the Drone40 will probably be shipped to Mali to be used by the British Army task group that was deployed there, as part of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission (MINUSMA).

_______________________________________________________


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “British Military Testing A Radical New ‘Grenade Drone’”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleEver heard the expression ‘it’s raining iguanas’? In South Florida you might
Chris King
Chris King
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here