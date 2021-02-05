BRITISH Military Testing A Radical New ‘Grenade Drone’ that can be deployed from a grenade launcher



The British military is currently testing the brand new ‘Drone40’, drone, weighing just 180 grams, manufactured by Australian company DefendTex.

The Drone40 is not a standard drone though, it has built-in rotors, and just like a real grenade, contains an explosive payload, it can also conduct reconnaissance and surveillance missions, fly in a swarm with other drones, and even pop smoke, and has a maximum range of 12.5 miles, with a 30 to 60 minute flying time, dependant on its payload.

DefendTex describes their product as, “An autonomous, loitering grenade deployed from either a 40mm grenade launcher or hand launch. Drone40 gives a single soldier multiple round simultaneous impact (MRSI) capabilities. Utilising a standard 40mm grenade launcher, multiple munitions can be launched, each munition working as a force multiplier”.

They add, “It is disposable and reusable too. Drone40 is equipped with a module payload bay allowing for quick in-field changes ranging from full-motion video streaming ISR to kinetic effects. When used in a non-kinetic scenario the Drone40 is recoverable and reusable”.