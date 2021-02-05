Boris Johnson And Emmanuel Macron In Talks Over Covid-19 Collaboration.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed in a call today, Friday, that a successful global vaccination programme required a collaborative effort between governments, a spokeswoman for the British leader said.

The call between Johnson and Macron follows criticism by French officials over Britain’s vaccination programme and comes just a week after the European Union threatened to impose a hard border on the island of Ireland to protect its vaccine supply. Brussels swiftly withdrew that threat.

“The leaders discussed the fight against coronavirus,” the spokeswoman said in a statement. “The leaders agreed that a successful global vaccination programme will require a collaborative effort between governments.”

The French president was criticised last week for questioning the effectiveness of the Astra-Zeneca/Oxford vaccine among over-65s and suggesting exports of vaccines produced on the continent should be controlled amid shortages there and the slow pace of rollout compared with the UK.

In a statement, Downing Street said the two men had discussed a wide range of subjects over the phone, including the Cop-26 climate summit taking place in the UK later this year, Russia and Iran.



On vaccines, No 10 said Mr Johnson emphasised the “important role world leaders will play in ensuring that vaccines are rolled out effectively so that we can defeat the pandemic”.

