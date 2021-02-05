Barcelona Jihadist Attacks Trial Delayed Due to Pandemic

THE TRIAL of suspected jihadist cell members connected to the deadly 2017 attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils has been delayed due to the pandemic.

Five men could face sentences of up to forty years as they stand trial in Madrid for their alleged connections to the terror cell responsible for the 2017 jihadist attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils that killed 16 people.

Over 200 witnesses to the horrific attacks have already testified in the high-profile trial, and all that remains is for the defense team of the accused men to deliver their closing statements. This has been delayed as a lawyer for the accused has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating.

In August 2017, the world was shocked as a van ploughed through pedestrians on Barcelona’s iconic Las Ramblas boulevard – killing 14. The following day a team of five jihadist terrorists committed a similar attack in the resort of Cambrils, 100 kilometres south of the Catalan capital. They stabbed a woman to death before being shot dead by police.

The men currently facing trial are not accused of taking part in the attacks directly but prosecutors say they were active members of the radical terror cell responsible for the atrocities.

