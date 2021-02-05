AMSTERDAM to move red-light district away from city centre tourists as brothel windows will be closed and an “erotic centre” will be specially created.

The proposed plans are set to change the tourist landscape of Amsterdam. The plans which were put forward by Femke Halsema the city’s mayor were broadly supported by different political parties and aim to shut down many of the brothel windows that can currently be seen in alleyways near the docks.

-- Advertisement --



The closure of the windows that have become a known tourist attraction, aims to bring a different type of tourist to the area. Plans will include a dedicated centre further outside of the city, but the location has not yet been determined. The sex workers in the district will be invited to move.

Dennis Boutkan, of the Dutch Labour party, said, “This is about a reset of Amsterdam as a visitor city. Tourists are welcome to enjoy the beauty and freedom of the city, but not at any cost.” It is hoped that the plans will prevent the abuse that the workers currently face as tourists pass by the windows and also clean up the image that many people have of the city.

The move is not popular with everyone and the Red Light United group, have claimed that around 90% of the women want to remain in the current area, and fear losing trade if the move is forced upon them.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Amsterdam to Move Red-Light District Away from City Centre Tourists”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.