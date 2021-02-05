Almuñécar responds to demands for improved lighting

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Almuñécar responds to demands for improved lighting
CREDIT: Ayuntamiento de Almuñecar Facebook

Almuñécar responds to demands for improved lighting with replacements at the commercial centre and several streets.

THE initiative follows repeated calls from the commercial sector for better lighting and aims to make the town “more attractive to visitors”.

-- Advertisement --

Almuñécar Council, through the Maintenance Area, has replaced or introduced new, more attractive and energy-efficient lighting in several areas around the shopping centre “in order to make it safer and more attractive for residents and visitors”, said Deputy Mayor and Head of Maintenance, Beatriz González Orce.

“The improvements have consisted in the installation of a dozen of 30 and 50 watt LED lighting bulbs and neutral light as well as a Fernandino lantern that was missing on Calle Real due to construction work on a property,” she added.


The councillor went on to say that “this improvement had been a demand from merchants and groups in the sector since given the physical characteristics of the area (following construction) that caused some deficiencies that have been corrected with this installation”.

The project has cost around €2,000 euros and has been carried out by municipal electricity technicians in Calle’s Velez, Higuitos, Baja and Alta del Mar and Aduana Vieja street.


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Almuñécar responds to demands for improved lighting”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleRecent News in Brief in Costa Blanca North
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here