Almuñécar responds to demands for improved lighting with replacements at the commercial centre and several streets.

THE initiative follows repeated calls from the commercial sector for better lighting and aims to make the town “more attractive to visitors”.

Almuñécar Council, through the Maintenance Area, has replaced or introduced new, more attractive and energy-efficient lighting in several areas around the shopping centre “in order to make it safer and more attractive for residents and visitors”, said Deputy Mayor and Head of Maintenance, Beatriz González Orce.

“The improvements have consisted in the installation of a dozen of 30 and 50 watt LED lighting bulbs and neutral light as well as a Fernandino lantern that was missing on Calle Real due to construction work on a property,” she added.

The councillor went on to say that “this improvement had been a demand from merchants and groups in the sector since given the physical characteristics of the area (following construction) that caused some deficiencies that have been corrected with this installation”.

The project has cost around €2,000 euros and has been carried out by municipal electricity technicians in Calle’s Velez, Higuitos, Baja and Alta del Mar and Aduana Vieja street.

