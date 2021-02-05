ALMOST 50,000 people apply for Valencian aid in opening hours of the government’s Plan Resiste

Sources from the Generalitat Valenciana reported that the government’s Labora website had received some 47,200 applications for the aid offered to the self-employed and businesses most affected by the pandemic through Plan Resiste by 6:55pm on the first day of the initiative, Thursday, February 4.

In fact, the influx was so great that the government website actually crashed early in the day, leaving thousands of people extremely frustrated as they scrambled to apply for the potentially business-saving grants. By 10am the site was up and running again, and official data shows that in the first 35 minutes, more than 30,000 requests had been registered.

Officials apologised for the temporary collapse, but reassured applicants that the aid is not offered on a first-come, first-served basis, but rather that the grants would be doled out to everyone who is eligible.

Likewise, the president of the regional government, Ximo Puig, explained that “due to the great reception of the call there has been a technical problem that has already been solved,” and remarked that applications were “arriving normally and in high numbers.”

Mr Puig also added that “they will reach each and every one of the companies in the sectors of activity established in the decree that request it.”

