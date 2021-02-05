Alhaurín el Grande To Allow All Non-Essential Businesses To Reopen This Saturday.

ALHAURÍN EL GRANDE is to allow the reopening of all non-essential business and activities this Saturday, Feb. 6. All nonessential activities were suspended on January 21 when the COVID incidence rate shot above 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants; however, after spending 14 days with these restrictions in place and with the rate dropping to 926 cases.

The Territorial High Impact Health Committee, on Thursday, determined that it will be able to reopen its non-essential activity from Saturday. The border closure will stay in place as cases are still over 500 cases 100,000 inhabitants however. The City Council of Alhaurín el Grande has asked its residents “not to lower their guard” before the return to non-essential activity and the opening of the hospitality industry this Saturday.

First deputy mayor, Víctor Romero stressed the importance of “continuing with the measures of social distancing” as well as to keep group gatherings low and remaining vigilant.

The Municipal Library, will open again until 6:00 p.m.- but face-to-face teaching at the Music School and sporting activity in general, as well as local parks, will remain closed, “something that could change in a few days if the data continues to improve”. said Romero.

There are actually eight Malaga towns that will leave the maximum alert level after witnessing a drop in the last two weeks from 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The Junta de Andalucía said that these municipalities are: Alfarnatejo, Alhaurín el Grande, Álora, Cañete la Real, Cútar, Moclinejo, Mollina and Igualeja.

