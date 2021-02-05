Alfaz’s commitment to fighting cancer

SYMBOLIC GESTURE: Positioning the World Cancer Day banner Photo credit: Alfaz town hall

ALFAZ commemorated World Cancer Day by unfurling a banner on the façade of the town hall building.

Mayor Vicente Cortes, councillors Mayte Garcia and Marisa Cortes were accompanied by Pamela Dawson Tasker, president of the local Alicante Cancer Association (AACC), vice-president Maribel Torres and Farmacia Central’s Francisco Mut.

The symbolic gesture highlighted the fight against cancer and Alfaz’s commitment to those battling the disease as well as the associations that did so much for patients and their families while funding research, Arques said.

The mayor also called on the local population to comply with anti-Covid regulations.


“This will help to prevent collapsing the hospital system and producing delays in detecting and treating cancer,” Arques said.

