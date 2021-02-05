A year of policing in an ‘exceptional year’ in Rincon de la Victoria.

THE Local Police in Rincon de la Victoria has taken stock of 2020 and prepared a report detailing services carried out and arrests made by the Operational Group of the Night (GON).

Councillor for Citizen Security, Borja Ortiz (PP), assured it is a “complete and meticulous statistical report that shows the important work being carried out by this group of professional night officers.

In total the ‘night officers’ carried out 624 operations and arrested 77 people last year.

Ortiz highlighted the “peculiarity of a year classified as exceptional due to the Covid pandemic”, in which the Local Police “has played a fundamental role in the control and security of measures and restrictions during the State of Alarm and months of successive limitations in the municipality which have followed”.

Town Mayor, Francisco Salado (PP), added: “Huge gratitude to the Local Police officers who have shown great professionalism and commitment to citizens, taking on the difficult task of ensuring safety and enforcing the ‘norms’ established by the pandemic ”.

“Since this health crisis began, the police have intervened and carried out thousands of actions, sacrificing vacations, permits and days off, working all this time with the best of provisions,” he added.

Of the 77 arrests, 50 were for road safety offences, and the rest for crimes against public health, against property, documentary falsification, violation of sentences.

