5 Tips on Caring for Older Dogs

Although offering all our love and enhance care our dog is very important and helps them live better, the truth is that the longevity of our pet is largely related to its breed, weight and size.

In fact, dogs with greater weight and size, as a general rule, tend to live less years than small dogs. Also breed, diet, genetics and environment have an impact on a dog’s life expectancy. Although Veterinary medicine has extended the lives of dogs, with the right combination of attention and preventive care, but it is important to incorporate some strategies.

Watch your dog’s diet. Mature dogs often have food issues, including problems chewing, lack of appetite, obesity and digestive difficulties. Exercise your dog’s body. Like people, aging dogs experience pain and have difficulty performing physical activities they used to enjoy but exercise continues to be imperative to their health and mind. Dental hygiene is particularly crucial. Regular brushing and professional cleaning can prevent dental disease Visit the vet more often. Take your dog in for a vet checkup at least twice a year. Monitor changes in behavior, appetite, weight loss or gain, dental issues, and any lumps or lesions and bring them to your vet’s attention. Make your house comfortable for an old dog. Keep food and water in areas they can easily reach, heated beds can alleviate painful joints in case colder days, avoid sliding floor and use ramps to get in car.

In Costablanca Sur: Centro Veterinario de Diagnóstico por Imagen de Levante www.resonanciaveterinaria.es

In Costablanca Norte: Anicura Marina Baixa Hospital Veterinario www.veterinariamarinabaixa.com