14 schools totally closed in Andalucia due to Covid-19 infections

THERE are currently 14 schools closed in Andalucia and 525 classes have students in quarantine.

Now 157 days into the academic year, these figures include schools in both the public and the private sectors.

These figures are lower than they were last Friday, as there were nine more schools closed then and 288 more classes with children in quarantine.

The 14 closed schools account for 0.19 per cent of the total of 7,099 schools in Andalucia, and the 525 classrooms are 0.67 per cent of the 78,024 in the region, meaning that 94.09 per cent of schools in Andalucia are totally free of coronavirus.

Huelva is the worst affected province, with four schools closed (0.81 per cent) while Sevilla also has four closed out of 1,624 (0.24 per cent).

Malaga has three schools completely closed, Cadiz has two and Granada has one.

However, Malaga is the province with most affected classrooms (122), followed by Sevilla (121) and Almeria (74).

The remaining five provinces in Andalucia all have fewer than 70 classes which have reported cases of coronavirus.

