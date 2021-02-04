Woman dies taking family with her after not telling them she had Covid-19

A VENEZUELAN woman, 36, who hid the fact that she had tested positive for Covid-19 from her family has died and caused the deaths of her husband and children.

She felt symptoms of the virus and went to get tested in the city of Tachira, where she was confirmed to be positive.

Despite knowing that she was infected, she hid the fact from her husband, 33, and the rest of her family. She told them that she had very bad flu and self-isolated as much as she could.

On December 27, despite mobility restrictions due to the pandemic, her husband went to a party, which is when she was forced to confess that she was positive so that the chain of infections could be broken. At the time, he and their three children, a girl of 17 and twins aged four, had PCR tests which were negative.

Her condition got worse until she had to be admitted to hospital. After this, her family also tested positive.

The condition of all four continued to worsen until she died on January 18 and her husband passed away the following day. The three children were also unable to overcome the disease and died on January 27.

This case has led the health authorities to highlight the importance of wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining social distancing, as well as getting tested if you have symptoms which may be coronavirus.

