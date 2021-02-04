Wind farm ‘atrocity’ claim

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Wind farm 'atrocity' claim
MIREIA MOLLA: The Generalitat’s Agriculture and Environment ehief releases an osprey chick in the Pego-Oliva national park Photo credit: GVA.es

JOAN SALA, president of Montgo national park’s board of governors, joined opponents to plans for wind turbines in the Marina Alta.

These will directly affect the topmost ridges of the Bernia, Seguili and Malla Verda sierras as well as nine municipalities.

-- Advertisement --

Sala, who is also spokesman for the Accio Ecologista-Agro environmentalist group, called on the Generalitat to counter the Alfanar España scheme.

Wildlife was likely to be harmed in Benissa, Gata, Teulada-Moraira, Denia, Pedreguer, Alcalali, Orba, Benidoleig, Senija, Lliber, Javea and Pego, he predicted.


The wind farm scheme was so “gigantic” that it would also adversely affect the six biological corridors that link the Marina Alta coast with mountainous inland areas, Sala said.

These wind farms were not included in the Valencian Community’s Plan Eolico project, he argued, but despite widespread local objections the application were being processed.


“Filling the Marina Alta with wind farms would be a real atrocity,” Sala told the local Spanish press.

He also pointed out that the 30-metre towers would endanger protected species of birds together with those migrating between Europe and Africa owing to their huge 168-diameter blades.

Sala then went on to warn that the turbines would certainly put paid to the programme to reintroduce ospreys to the Montgo and Pego-Oliva national parks.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Wind farm ‘atrocity’ claim.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleEx-Ambassador Claims UK Was Too Reliant on Trump
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here