Wind farm ‘atrocity’ claim

JOAN SALA, president of Montgo national park’s board of governors, joined opponents to plans for wind turbines in the Marina Alta.

These will directly affect the topmost ridges of the Bernia, Seguili and Malla Verda sierras as well as nine municipalities.

Sala, who is also spokesman for the Accio Ecologista-Agro environmentalist group, called on the Generalitat to counter the Alfanar España scheme.

Wildlife was likely to be harmed in Benissa, Gata, Teulada-Moraira, Denia, Pedreguer, Alcalali, Orba, Benidoleig, Senija, Lliber, Javea and Pego, he predicted.

The wind farm scheme was so “gigantic” that it would also adversely affect the six biological corridors that link the Marina Alta coast with mountainous inland areas, Sala said.

These wind farms were not included in the Valencian Community’s Plan Eolico project, he argued, but despite widespread local objections the application were being processed.

“Filling the Marina Alta with wind farms would be a real atrocity,” Sala told the local Spanish press.

He also pointed out that the 30-metre towers would endanger protected species of birds together with those migrating between Europe and Africa owing to their huge 168-diameter blades.

Sala then went on to warn that the turbines would certainly put paid to the programme to reintroduce ospreys to the Montgo and Pego-Oliva national parks.

