Water Drone Used to Search River for Missing Car and Occupants

A WATER DRONE is being used to search River Trent for a missing car and its occupants in Nottingham.

The search had originally started on Monday (February 1) at around 4.15pm in the Hoveringham area when a report was received to say that a car had been drifting down the river. Nottinghamshire police attended the scene and the search was assisted by the East Midlands Ambulance Service, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service and an air ambulance.

Now police have brought in an underwater drone in order to assist them with the search. The drone would normally be used to help inspect flood defences but this time is being used in the search for the missing people and car.

According to police an object has been spotted but due to difficult conditions they are having trouble reaching it, and have not been able to confirm if it is a vehicle or not.

Louise Cresswell, regional director for the agency, said, “The drone is usually used to inspect underwater flood defences and structures, to give information about any repairs needed or any debris that need to be removed.”

The drone has been supplied by the Environment Agency, and can descend to 100 metres in the water while feeding back live images to the operator. The drone comes complete with spotlights, a hydraulic arm and camera of course.

Police believe they know the car occupant’s identities but the search is difficult. Insp Heather Sutton said, “The river is running very high and fast and visibility is low but we are continuing our efforts to recover the object from the river despite the challenging conditions.

“We are keeping an open mind at this stage as we continue to work hard to establish the facts of how this incident happened.”

