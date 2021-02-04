Vaccine Doses Worth £12,000 Thrown Out After Being Left Unrefrigerated.

1,000 “SPOILT” Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses had to be binned this week after they were left out of the fridge at Stratford Hospital, Warwickshire and as a result of this huge waste, an investigation has been launched.

Dr David Spraggett, chair of South Warwickshire Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “There is an investigation into how the vaccine was spoiled.

“Patients were vaccinated on the day because we were able to seek ‘mutual aid’ from University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire who had extra supplies. No patients have missed their vaccine.

“The vaccine should be signed for by a clinician and put straight into a fridge which is locked and only a few people have the keys. The investigation will try to determine why that did not happen.”

The vaccines reportedly worth £12,000 (€13,642), was signed for on Tuesday, February 2, according to the BBC, but was left untouched for some time and had to be thrown away because they were unable to be used.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has to be stored at around -70C and when thawed used within two hours.

In December, a ‘refrigeration issue’ at a GP surgery in Macclesfield caused hundreds of Pfizer vaccine doses to be thrown away leaving the town’s most vulnerable to wait another three weeks for the jab. The batch delivered to Waters Green Medical Centre contained 975 doses were subsequently found to be unusable.

