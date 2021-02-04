THE Valencian Community will get its anti-Covid vaccination programme off the ground next month.

As supplies dwindled, the rhythm dropped but the region can now expect to receive 272,610 doses of the Pfizer vaccine throughout March, explained Ana Barcelo, who heads the Generalitat’s Health department.

The pharmaceutical company is due to send 52,650 doses on March 1 with deliveries increasing to 54,990 over the following weeks. These will be assigned to persons who are over 80.

Meanwhile, AstraZeneca has confirmed that Spain will receive 1.8 million doses of their vaccine this month, although no details are available of the supplies reaching each autonomous region, the Generalitat said.

The AstraZeneca vaccine will not be used for the over-80s, Health department sources confirmed, while it is not yet certain whether it should be administered to the over-65s.

“Its efficiency is based on results obtained principally from persons aged between 18 and 55,” the regional Health authority explained.

The Moderna laboratories are expected to deliver 8,700 doses of the vaccine next week although, again, the Valencian Community has not yet received details of its own allocation. What is certain, however, is that it will be used for the region’s health professionals, reserving the Pfizers doses for the region’s over-80s.

If all goes according to plan, all those awaiting their second anti-Covid jabs should receive them next week while all those eligible for vaccination at this stage will received their first dose.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Vaccinations speed up in the Valencian Community."