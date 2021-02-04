US Studies Show British Covid Variant May Be More Lethal.

HEALTH authorities in the United States believe that the British variant of the coronavirus, known as B.1.1.7, which is currently spreading throughout multiple countries in the world, could be more lethal than any other strain.

In a statement made to MSNBC, Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, spoke of the new variants of the coronavirus that are appearing in different parts of the world and whether the measures taken against them are effective.

“We know that some of the variants have increased transmissibility, there is growing data suggesting that some of the variants, the B.1.1.7 variant may actually lead to increased mortality,” Rochelle said.

She also said that scientists are still studying the response that different vaccines will have to these variants.

“We are learning more and more about whether our public health measures, our mitigation measures, our use of masks, our distancing, will be fully effective against these variants, but we have every reason to believe that they will,” she added.

Walensky said that as authorities screen more people infected with the variants, they find that those people generally do not wear a mask or social distancing. “What we know is that (the variants) will probably be less forgiving when we don’t follow that guide,” she stressed.

The United States reached 26,545,905 confirmed cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and 450,273 deaths from the covid-19 disease yesterday (February 3), according to the independent count from Johns Hopkins University.

