UK: Tragic Death of Seven-Year-Old Among 915 Covid Deaths Recorded.

THE sad loss of the child was among another 915 Covid-related deaths recorded in the UK, according to the latest government data published on Thursday, February 4.

The young child, with underlying health issues, was among 630 patients who died in England’s hospitals – aged between seven and 102.

Thirty of the people who died were said to have no health problems at all.

This latest figure is lower than the number of fatalities reported yesterday (February 3) which was 1,322. It means 110,250 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus, with 7,124 deaths in the past seven days.

A total of 20,634 positive cases were also registered in the last 24 hours.

Official data shows that 10.49 million people have received the first dose of the vaccine, up from 10.02 million announced on Wednesday (February 3).

“We are on track to deliver the commitment we have made of offering the jab to all of the top four priority groups by February 15,” said UK’s Secretary of Health, Matt Hancock.

“I’m just so proud of the team who are delivering this, it’s going really, really well. You saw yesterday 10 million jabs done. Today we passed the threshold of one in five of the population who have been jabbed already.”

