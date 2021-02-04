UK Planning Gradual Reopening of School According to Vaccine Minister.

IF the NHS is able to meet its target of vaccinating 15 million people by mid-February, UK Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi thinks that the government can seriously look at a gradual reopening of UK schools in the first week of March.

“Mid-February, if you add another three weeks to that when the vaccine protection really does begin to kick in, you’re at the first week of March,” Zahawi told Sky News on February 4.

“So that’s when we will begin to first of all open schools and then begin a gradual reopening of the economy, if we continue to see good data.”

The announcement by Zahawi today (February 4) backs up the message enforced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson who insists ‘schools will not open’ before March 8.

The PM made the statement yesterday despite Tory Backlash as he warns returning to classrooms too soon could force the UK ‘into reverse’.

Earlier today, Zahawi, who is in charge of vaccine deployment, stated that there are currently around 4,000 variants of the virus around the world.

Speaking about the affective of the current vaccines against the variants, Zahawi said that all vaccine manufacturers, including Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca, are studying how to improve their vaccines to be effective against new variants of COVID-19.

