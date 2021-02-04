UK Minister Nadhim Zahawi: “4,000 Covid Variants Across the World”.

ALL vaccine manufacturers, including Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca, are studying how to improve their vaccines to be effective against new variants of COVID-19, according to British Minister Nadhim Zahawi.

Zahawi, who is in charge of vaccine deployment, stated that there are currently around 4,000 variants of the virus around the world.

On February 2, it was reported that the mutation of the Kent variant had been detected in some samples which could help the virus evade the immune system, scientists found. The mutation, which has been labelled E484K, is said to have also been found in the South Africa variant of the coronavirus.

“It is highly unlikely that the current vaccine will not be effective in Kent variants or other variants, especially when it comes to serious illnesses and hospitalisations,” he told Sky News.

Zahawi stressed: “We have the largest genome sequencing industry – we have about 50 per cent of the world’s genome sequencing industry – and we are keeping a library of all the variants so that we are ready to be able to respond, whether in the autumn or beyond, to any challenge the virus may present, and produce the next vaccine so we can always protect the United Kingdom and of course the rest of the world as well.”

