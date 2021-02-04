Two Officers Assaulted While Busting 40-Person Party Near Seville

TWO POLICIA Local officers were assaulted while busting a party with more than 40 people in Mairena del Aljarafe, Seville Province.

On Sunday afternoon (January 31st), police started to receive numerous complaints of a large party taking place in a bar in Mairena del Aljarafe – a suburban town just across the Guadalquivir river from Seville.

Upon arriving at the scene, police discovered that over forty people of all ages were taking part in a large party – in serious breach of Covid regulations. Almost none of the revelers were wearing facemasks or attempting to socially distance themselves. Many had reportedly travelled from Seville and other areas in the province despite Mairena having an enforced perimeter cut-off due to its high Covid cases.

When officers attempted to shut down the party, an altercation began between them and some of the attendees. Two policemen were reportedly attacked, though their injuries are not thought to be severe. One young man was arrested at the scene for refusing to comply with orders, and it is not clear whether he was involved in assaulting the police.

Seville’s cases have reached high numbers over recent weeks, with the city and province’s overstretched police force working hard to stop mass gatherings and parties. As fine weather returns to the Andalucian capital, the task of keeping some Sevillians from enjoying the sun with friends and drinks is certain to prove a difficult one.

