Time to make a choice in Altea

ALTEA residents have until February 14 to choose three of 10 options included in the town hall’s Participatory Budget.

Voting is open to all residents who are over 16 and were registered on the municipal Padron before December 30, 2020 Votes may be cast online via www.alteaparticipa.es or in person at the Atencion al Ciudadano (Citizens’ Attention) office or the Extension Administrativa office in Altea la Vieja.

Citizens’ Participation councillor Maria Antonia Lavios called on all Altea residents to join in the ballot.

“Their involvement in these votes is very important,” she said. “Carrying out the local population’s proposals helps us to improve the town.”

