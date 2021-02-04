Thieves Steal 19 Pregnant Sheep In Scotland

THIEVES steal 19 pregnant sheep worth £3,000 from a farm in Scotland

Police in Scotland have launched an investigation after 19 pregnant sheep – of the English Mule variety – were robbed from a farm in Berryleas near Fordyce in Banff, between Saturday, December 5 and Friday, January 22. The haul is estimated to be worth more than £3,000, and investigators insist that it was a well-planned and well-organised operation.

PC Cook of the North East Police Division enquiry office said: “I would urge people to be extra vigilant and take measures and precautions to protect your property.

“We take every opportunity to share knowledge and information with officers across the force area to minimise and prevent the number of crimes that take place.”

English Mules are one of the most common breeding stock of sheep in the UK, and are produced by crossing between a Bluefaced Leicester ram and a purebred hill (or mountain) ewe (usually a swale Dale).

The sheep are not only valuable, but police and the farmer are also understandably concerned for the welfare of the animals.

Elsewhere in the UK, sometime between 4pm on Friday, January 8, and 4.30pm on Saturday, January 9, a total of 18 sheep were attacked and killed, and more injured – most likely by a loose or out of control dog (or dogs), according to North Yorkshire Police.

