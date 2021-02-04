The Great Avocado Robbery

By
Linda Hall
-
0
The Great Avocado Robbery
PRICEY PRODUCE: Stolen avocados recovered by the Guardia Civil Photo credit: Guardia Civil

THREE people were arrested in connection with robbing three tons of Marina Baja avocados worth €12,000.

One of them, a man of 52 who was described as “dangerous” by the Guardia Civil, had a police record that included murder and international drug trafficking.

-- Advertisement --

The other members of the trio were a couple aged 40 and 33 living in Benidorm.

Aguacates are increasingly grown in Callosa, Altea and Polop, supplementing unprofitable citrus fruit and seasonal nisperos, and the Unio de Llauradors growers’ union expressed worries at the “alarming” increase in robberies from Marina Baja plantations.


The stolen avocados were sold to traders at Altea’s open air market and small Benidorm businesses as well as restaurants which, aware of their origin, acquired them at absurdly low prices.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “The Great Avocado Robbery.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.






Previous articleMariah Carey Is Being Sued By Her Sister Over ‘Vindictive’ Book
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here