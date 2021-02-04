The Great Avocado Robbery

THREE people were arrested in connection with robbing three tons of Marina Baja avocados worth €12,000.

One of them, a man of 52 who was described as “dangerous” by the Guardia Civil, had a police record that included murder and international drug trafficking.

The other members of the trio were a couple aged 40 and 33 living in Benidorm.

Aguacates are increasingly grown in Callosa, Altea and Polop, supplementing unprofitable citrus fruit and seasonal nisperos, and the Unio de Llauradors growers’ union expressed worries at the “alarming” increase in robberies from Marina Baja plantations.

The stolen avocados were sold to traders at Altea’s open air market and small Benidorm businesses as well as restaurants which, aware of their origin, acquired them at absurdly low prices.

