State Attorney General not isolating despite lunch with Real Madrid President.

SPAIN’S State Attorney General, Dolores Delgado, has confirmed that she is not in quarantine despite the fact that the president of Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez, with whom she had dinner with last Friday, tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

Delgado has stated that she is not going to isolate and will not be quarantining despite regulations stating that anyone that has been in contact with someone who has tested positive for covid-19 has to do so. She said that because her PCR has been negative, she will not be following the rules.

The State Attorney General made a statement yesterday (February 3) in an interview with Onda Cero, that despite having lunch with Florentino Pérez, Antonio Ferreras and Baltasar Garzón on Friday, “I do not have to because my PCR test was negative.”

Real Madrid’s Presiden tested positive for COVID-19 on February 2. The club released a statement stating that the 73-year-old “does not present any symptoms.”

“Real Madrid CF communicates that our president Florentino Pérez has given a positive result in the COVID-19 tests to which he is subjected periodically, although he does not present any symptoms,” the club said.

Delgado had lunch at the restaurant ‘El Telégrafo’, one of the most famous seafood restaurants in Madrid, a few metres from the Santiago Bernabéu. She was joined by former judge and her partner Baltasar Garzón and journalist Antonio García Ferreras.

