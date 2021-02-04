Spies in Javea’s skies

JAVEA’S Policia Local have added drones to their measures to ensure that anti-Covid health and safety regulations are complied with.

Equipped not only with cameras but also megaphones, the remote-control drones are particularly useful for keeping watch on large open spaces or those that are difficult to access.

In a municipality like Javea which covers an extensive area, the megaphones also enables the Policia Local to disperse crowds and remind those without masks that they must be worn.

