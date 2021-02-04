OFFICERS from the Guardia Civil have brought down a gang that allegedly kidnapped and tortured its victims until they handed over jewellery and other valuable items.

Police claim the gang were guilty of torture, kidnapping and even attempted murder after a series of crimes across Madrid and Toledo.

The investigation began after a married couple told police they had been kidnapped while travelling through the province of Segovia.

The couple claimed the perpetrators had been dressed as members of the Spanish authorities and had been armed.

The allege the gang drove them in separate vehicles for almost two hours to a farm in Toledo before finally putting them into a shipping container where they were tortured until they revealed the location of jewellery and other valuable items in the home.

The couple were also forced to hand over their house keys as well as the codes to any security systems and safes.

After receiving the complaint from the couple, the Guardia Civil began reconstructing the crime, analysing data from more than 200 kilometres of road.

This analysis, together the data obtained in their other investigations, led police after more than six months to track down a criminal gang formed of four people.

Officers found each member of the group had a particular role, from selecting locations and victims to finding transport, surveillance and research.

After identifying all members of the group, police were able to work out that the gang had planned a €14 million heist of a technology company.

According to the Guardia Civil, the gang planned to kidnap the company’s security guard as part of the theft, before being forced to abandon their plans when Covid restrictions came in.

