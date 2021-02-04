Spanish Judge Recorded Calling Abuse Victim a Sexist Slur

A SPANISH judge who was accidentally recorded describing an abuse victim with a sexist slur will not face dismissal following a ruling by Madrid’s Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court ruled that, as the offensive recording had taken place without the consent of the Judge, the magistrate would not face dismissal. However, his remarks were described as “unequivocally offensive and unacceptable” according to the top court.

In June 2018, following a divorce hearing that involved domestic abuse allegations, the court’s recording system was left on without the Judge’s knowledge. As he left the chambers, he was recorded describing the cases’s victim with a derogatory sexist slur – the English language equivalent of which is considered very offensive.

Although the Judge had “used expressions and referred to the complainant in terms that were unequivocally offensive and unacceptable”, the Judge will retain his job as the remarks were considered private conversation. When the recording surfaced he immediately withdrew from the case and offered his apologies to the subject of his remarks.

