Recent news in brief collected from around the Costa del Sol

Estepona Hospital

ALTHOUGH not fully staffed as yet, the Junta de Andalucia has approved the opening of the Estepona Hospital so that it may accept some patients suffering from Covid-19 which will relieve the pressure on other hospitals in Malaga Province.

Ecuador election

THERE will be a general election in Ecuador next Sunday, February 7 and Marbella is one of seven municipalities in Andalucia which will be designated a polling station to allow Ecuadorian citizens to exercise their right to vote.

1,198 falls

DURING 2020, the Fuengirola Local Police were involved on 1,198 occasions in giving assistance to mainly elderly people who had fallen at home or in the streets caused in part by the lockdown and subsequent lack of exercise.

New fire fighters

FOR the first time since 2008, the Benalmadena Council has been able to add six new fire fighters to their brigade who are needed to man the new fire tender and support vehicles obtained at a cost to the Council of €323,000.

Health centre

THE Junta de Andalucia has announced that it will arrange for the construction of a third primary care centre in Torremolinos. It will be built in the Playamar area and will join the existing centres of San Miguel and La Carihuela.

Car parks

RECOGNISING that there is a historic shortage of car parking in and around La Lagunas, the Mijas Council is committed to increase the number of spaces in the area by 1,055 to add to the 668 that are near completion.

