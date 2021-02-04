Racial abuse reported at Southampton as Ian Wright abuser not convicted.

LEGENDARY Arsenal and England striker Ian was left “disappointed” after 18-year-old Patrick O’Brien, who sent 20 racist messages to Wright on Instagram after losing a Fifa video game match in May 2019, was not given a criminal conviction.

The Irish teenager blamed the loss on picking Wright as one of his players.

“I can only wonder what deterrent there is for anyone else who spouts this kind of vile racist abuse,” said Wright after learning that O’Brien was given probation at a hearing on Wednesday (February 3).

“An individual wished death on me because of my skin colour,” he continued.

“No judge’s claims of ‘naivety’ or ‘immaturity’ will be acceptable to us,” said the BBC pundit.

“I am disappointed. I’m tired. We are all tired,” he added.

O’Brien admitted harassing Wright and wrote an apology to him, which was accepted by the 57-year-old former Arsenal player, before donating €500 to the Irish Network Against Racism.

Also on Wednesday (February 3), Southampton contacted Hampshire Police after their 19-year-old Swiss midfielder, Alex Jankewitz, received racial abuse on social media after he was sent off two minutes into his full debut in the club’s 9-0 defeat to Manchester United.

Jankewitz was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Scott McTominay, however, the disgusting abuse he suffered led to Southampton taking action.

“Abuse of any form will never be tolerated at Southampton,” the club said in a statement.

“Supporters who stoop to such abhorrent and archaic standards are not welcome as Southampton supporters or anywhere else within football.”

The statement added: “The club is passing on all abusive messages to Hampshire Police and hope they are able to permanently remove those individuals from our football community.”

