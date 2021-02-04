PRINCE HARRY has been accused of playing favourites after donating the “substantial damages” he won in a recent court case to the Invictus Games rather than the Royal Marines.

A royal watcher has claimed the move by Prince Harry to donate the funds to the Invictus Games rather the Royal Marines shows where his “future is.”

The Duke of Sussex won “substantial damages” from the Mail on Sunday over claims he failed to maintain contact with the Royal Marines after moving to the United States last year.

A spokesperson for Prince Harry said: “The Duke is personally donating the significant damages from this legal resolution to the Invictus Games Foundation.”

Some royal commentators have said Harry’s plans to give the funds to the Invictus Games rather than the Royal Marines demonstrate, “where his future is.”

Royal fan account @RoyalTea, tweeted: “For me, the clear sign that Harry will not be back as the Captain General of the Royal Marines is that the settlement from the libel lawsuit regarding his support of them is going to the Invictus Games, not the Royal Marines Charity.

“He is putting his money where his future is.”

A spokesperson for Prince Harry denies any claims the royal has stepped back from supporting the Marines, however.

She said: “The Duke of Sussex has made repeated and concerted efforts to continue to support the Royal Marines and other members of the armed forces and their families over the past year.”

Meanwhile, a friend of Harry’s has told one publication the Duke may fight to retrieve the military titles he lost after moving away from the UK last year.

The source told press: “His military work is one of the most important things to him. Of course he wants to keep them.”

