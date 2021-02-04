SPANISH police have denounced 19 French people who allegedly crossed into Spain in order to visit a brothel in Girona.

Officers from the Spanish National Police caught the French locals as part of their crackdown on human trafficking at a brothel in the north of Spain.

Police handed all those there, as well as those running the brothel, fines for not complying with Covid rules.

The indicident took place at a hotel in the Alt Emporda region of Girona where police had been carrying out an investigation into human trafficking.

In total, police identified 39 clients who had been inside the establishment when it was raided, as well as 21 women who they interviewed to investigate whether any of them had been trafficked for the purposes of being sold into the sex trade.

The joint operation between the National Police and the Mossos d’Esquadra took place after a tip off about prostitution taking place at a hotel in Alt Emporda, where Covid restrictions were also being breached, according to media reports.

Police said the hotel was operating discreetly so police suspicions were not raised.

The raid took place on January 30, with members of the Provincial Immigration and Borders Brigade and the La Jonquera Immigration and Documentation Unit both taking part.

Spain is in the midst of a third wave of the Covid pandemic, with restrictions in place across much of the country to help prevent the spread of the virus.

