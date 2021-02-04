POLICE CHIEF promises more Tasers for frontline officers after an officer barely escaped with his life in a recent attack.

Nick Adderley, the chief constable of Northamptonshire police has promised Tasers for all of his police officers on the frontline. The promise was made on Monday after a police officer barely escaped with his life after being attacked and nearly strangled to death. If a fellow officer had not stepped in and deployed a Taser, the situation could have ended very differently.

-- Advertisement --



Adderley took to Twitter over the event and tweeted, “over the weekend a Northants officer was forced to the ground and strangled to the point that they nearly lost consciousness,

“Due to the size of the offender, strikes proved ineffective, PAVA [pepper-like spray] was also ineffective. Thank goodness his colleague had a Taser, which saved his life.”

In a separate tweet the Chief Constable said, “The argument of ‘necessity’ to issue [a] Taser to every officer who wants one, ends right here.

“Today I may well have been speaking to the next of kin of my officer, delivering devastating news. Officers deserve all the protection we can give them. I will do exactly that!!”

The move to arm officers with Tasers is supported by the Police Federation of England and Wales (PFEW), who represent over 100,000 officers across the nation. They said that the organisation “strongly supports the wider roll-out of Taser to all frontline officers should they wish to be equipped with it.”

“Taser is an extremely effective means of dealing with the many dangerous situations that officers often face on the streets and is a less lethal option than more conventional firearms,”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Police Chief Promises More Tasers for Frontline Officers”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.