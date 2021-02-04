Piers Corbyn Arrested Over Auschwitz Leaflets

PIERS CORBYN has been arrested over leaflets that compare the British vaccination programme to Auschwitz.

Piers Corbyn, is a COVID-19 conspiracy theorist, and brother to Labour’s former leader Jeremy. Corbyn invented the “concept” for the leaflet which shows a drawing of a Nazi death camp and features the slogan which makes a comparison with the British vaccination programme.

The cartoon like drawing shows a sign that reads “vaccines are safe path to freedom” over the Auschwitz gates. Alexander Heaton, who was involved in protests during May and charged with breaching Coronavirus restrictions, has been credited with the drawing.

The leaflet has been called “disgraceful” and has caused much controversy, as Auschwitz was used by the Nazis during the Second World War as a concentration camp.

Police said “Officers investigating reports of malicious material in the form of a leaflet being circulated in south London in late January have made two arrests.

“A 73-year-old man was arrested in Southwark on Wednesday, 3 February on suspicion of malicious communications and public nuisance.”

The leaflet that was posted through the letterboxes of homes in Southwark and Barnet also shows Corbyn’s website address and his name on the back.

Mayor of Lambeth, Philip Normal took to Twitter said “Antisemitism, racism, hate is not tolerated in my house, or this country, or the planet Earth.”

The leaflet has caused controversy and outrage online and Nick Pettigrew spoke up to say “To be dangerously stupid about vaccines is one thing.

“But to use concentration camp imagery while you’re doing it is disgraceful.”

