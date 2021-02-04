PARIS ATTACK: Police respond as man smashes into pedestrians in stolen vehicle.

Reportedly a male suspect was able to steal a vehicle from the Nanterre town hall where he proceeded to plough into a series of pedestrians at the forecourt of La Défense. The suspect then fled the scene of the crime on foot.

In the horrifying attack where the pedestrians were run over one person was tragically killed while one other person was injured.

It is thought that the vehicle used by the man to smash into pedestrians was a street cleaning vehicle and that the attack took place in the area of the Grande Arche de la Défense. Although the attack has been shocking, local police did not believe that it is terror related.

Not many details are known at this current time as to why the suspect stole the vehicle and decided to attack pedestrians, but prosecutors have claimed that the man is homeless. Forensic officers attended the scene of the incident and the judicial police have launched an investigation into the horrifying events.

Eye witnesses had reported that the scene was rapidly attended by firefighters and dozens of police. It is also thought that emergency services personnel had attempted to perform resuscitation on one of the attack victims.

France is on the highest state of terrorism alert since last October when the government raised the level due to a series of terrorist attacks in France. Although currently this attack is not believed to be related to terrorism.

