Orihuela-Alicante Bishop Investigated for Getting Early Covid Vaccination.
THE Ministry of Health has opened an investigation in relation to the vaccination of the Bishop of the Orihuela-Alicante Diocese, Jesús Murgui, who has admitted in a statement that he received a dose on January 8 at the Priestly House of Alicante, a home for retired priests.
According to the Bishopric, he did so because the Priestly House and the Episcopal Residence share medical services but “at no time did the Bishop, who turns 75 in April, ask for favourable health care.” He has said that he “complied with the prescribed protocol, as he always does with the annual flu vaccination.”
Valencia’s Public Health have asked the department of the General Hospital of Alicante for explanations as to why the dose was administered and to determine if it was done when it was not his turn.
According to health sources, one of the keys to the investigation is to show whether the Bishop lives regularly in the Priestly House, where the older priests and those with illnesses reside.
Yesterday (February 3), the Valencian Minister of Health, Ana Barceló, ordered the dismissal of the director of Valencia’s Public Health, Elvira Mensat, for allegedly covering for the mayor of Rafelbunyol, Francisco López, who received the first dose on December 27 in the Virgen del Milagro residence in this town of l’Horta, which was against protocol.
Barceló also reported on Tuesday (February 2) that a total of 62 people, including 10 public officials, are being investigated for “skipping the line” and getting vaccinated early. She expressed, “there may be all kinds of personnel, but they should not have been vaccinated.”
Orihuela-Alicante Diocese, Jesús Murgui, is not the only bishop to have allegedly broken covid vaccination protocol.
On January 27, Bishop of Mallorca, Sebastià Taltavull, received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine after receiving the first on January 5 after ‘skipping the line’ because “Pope Francis urged us all to get vaccinated” so “when I was included in the list of people who should receive the vaccine, I did not object and I acted in good faith to set an example.”