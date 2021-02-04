Orihuela-Alicante Bishop Investigated for Getting Early Covid Vaccination.

THE Ministry of Health has opened an investigation in relation to the vaccination of the Bishop of the Orihuela-Alicante Diocese, Jesús Murgui, who has admitted in a statement that he received a dose on January 8 at the Priestly House of Alicante, a home for retired priests.

According to the Bishopric, he did so because the Priestly House and the Episcopal Residence share medical services but “at no time did the Bishop, who turns 75 in April, ask for favourable health care.” He has said that he “complied with the prescribed protocol, as he always does with the annual flu vaccination.”

Valencia’s Public Health have asked the department of the General Hospital of Alicante for explanations as to why the dose was administered and to determine if it was done when it was not his turn.