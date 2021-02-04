North Korea to Receive Two Million Vaccines Despite No Positive Cases.

NORTH KOREA will receive around two million units of COVID-19 vaccines in the first half of the year through the COVAX fund despite the Asian country failing to report any case of COVID-19 to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

According to Pyongyang, none of the more than 13,200 people who have taken the test have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The forecast is that between 35 per cent and 40 per cent of all vaccines will be delivered in the first quarter and 60-65 per cent in the second. Specifically, North Korea will receive vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford and manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII).

According to the document published this Wednesday by COVAX, the global vaccine supply platform will begin to distribute the vaccine to low- and middle-income countries at the end of February. In total, it will distribute 337 million doses in the first half of the year.

The COVAX platform, created by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to guarantee an equitable distribution of vaccines against COVID-19 throughout the world, up until recently, did not have Russia and the US included, however, the new Joe Biden administration is said to be closer to joining the COVAX platform now that Donald Trump house left his post as America’s President.

On January 21, scientist Anthony Fauci, representative of the new Joe Biden administration assured that the US “will join the international work on the pandemic, and for this reason, the president will publish today a directive that contemplates the US incorporation into the COVAX program.“

