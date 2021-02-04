Nerja Council pleads for “responsibility” as flouter fines pass 1,000 mark.

TOWN Councilor for Security, Francisco Arce, has called for compliance with Covid measures to prevent infections, stressing “we must be responsible and follow the instructions of the health authorities.”

Since the start of the pandemic, Nerja Local Police have raised 1,000 sanctions for fines related to non-compliance with health and safety measures imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

More than half, 519, of those were for ignoring the mandatory use of masks.

A total of 178 sanctions have been processed for non-compliance with the confinement regulations decreed by the Government of Spain at the beginning of the pandemic; 86 for non-compliance during the perimeter closure period; 21 for breaching the curfew; 36 for the consumption of alcoholic beverages on public roads; 100 for camping on the beach; 31 for smoking in the street without a safety distance; 15 for parties at home; and 14 for not respecting the closing hours of commercial establishments.

“We must be responsible and follow the instructions of the health authorities, especially in the use of masks and the maintenance of the distance between people,” urged Arce.

He added: “Avoid crowds and risk situations so that we can overcome this health crisis as soon as possible.

“Nerja Local Police will continue to act to ensure compliance with the measures decreed against the coronavirus ”.

