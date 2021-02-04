More Than Half a Million Have Received Second Vaccine Dose in Spain.

CURRENTLY, 586,122 people have received two doses of the COVID vaccine, meaning according to the recommended dosage, they have been completely immunised.

This figure represents 31.42 per cent of the doses administered – which is 1,865,342 in total – representing 84.1 per cent of the vaccines received in Spain that have been administered.

The speed of doses administration has increased in recent days: last Thursday the rate was 41,000 daily doses, while today (February 4) 67,000 doses have been administered.

The community with the most advanced immunisation continues to be Asturias, with the highest percentage of people who have received the two doses – 2.52 per cent.

The Balearic Islands with 0.65 per cent and Madrid 0.73 per cent are currently the two slowest communities when it comes to administering the double dose.

The autonomous cities of Melilla top the list with 109.3 per cent with regards to the percentage of vaccines administered in the regions compared to those received – which exceeds 100 per cent because it has been able to obtain six doses per vial instead of five – as recommended by the health authorities. Ceuta is second with 96.5 per cent.

The Basque Country with 68.9 per cent, Madrid (77.3 per cent) and the Balearic Islands (79.5 per cent) are the only communities that have not reached 80 per cent.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, Spain has received 2,131,155 doses of the vaccine from Pfizer, with 1,830,145 doses administered, and 87,600 corresponding to Moderna, with 35,197 that have already been injected.

