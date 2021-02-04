Mariah Carey Is Being Sued By Her Sister Over ‘Vindictive’ Book.

Mariah Carey is being sued by her sister, Alison Carey, who is asking $1.25 million (€1,044 million) in court after she claims to have suffered “anguish” from the accounts told in Mariah’s memoir: The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

The book, published in September, has become a best seller in the US and is being negotiated for a feature film adaptation.

Alison Carey says Mariah never gave her the opportunity to tell her version of the allegations that have been published, which claims that she put Mariah at risk of being pimped out when she was 12.

Alison denied the claims, saying Mariah “presented no evidence to substantiate these serious allegations.”

Mariah claims in the book that Alison also drugged her at the age of 12 and threw a cup of boiling tea at her, causing third-degree burns.

She said the “outrageous” material was meant to “humiliate and embarrass” her.

She is now seeking damages for the “heartless, vicious, vindictive, despicable and totally unnecessary public humiliation.”

Alison, who was detained for prostitution in 2016 and took her own defense in the case, has also sued her mother, Patricia Carey, alleging that she had been forced to attend satanist ritual meetings at midnight, which included sacrificial rituals.

Alison’s defense attorney in this latest case states: “As a result [of the allegations from the book] Alison was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and major depression, leading her to use illegal and illegal drugs in an attempt to suppress horrible memories and undergo extensive professional counselling.”

