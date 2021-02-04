Man on Trial for Threatening Exiles of Nicaragua Regime in Spain

A MAN faces trial in Madrid for posting threatening videos against exiles of the Nicaragua regime who are based in Spain.

Jose Rolando Castillo Vargas, described as a “fanatical supporter of Daniel Ortega’s regime” in Nicaragua, is facing trial in Madrid for making online threats against Spain-based exiles of the country’s strongman government.

In February 2020, Vargas allegedly posted a minute-long video to the SOS Nicaragua-Madrid Facebook group in which he threatened to “beat the mother-loving crap out of these ****head coup supporters”. The FB group is home to Nicaraguans living in Spain who oppose the allegedly brutal regime of President Daniel Ortega in their home country.

He faces charges of intimidation, with activists hoping that the Ortega supporter will face justice in Spain for crimes that would go unpunished in Nicaragua. If convicted, he could face a prison sentence of between two and four years.

Daniel Ortega has ruled Nicaragua since 2007 and is considered by some to be a dictator. The Central American country is currently gripped by a massive protest movement, and 325 people have been killed in the conflict since early 2019. Amnesty International and other human rights groups claim that Ortega’s regime has committed torture and brutal violence against opposition groups, causing many to flee the country to destinations like Spain.

