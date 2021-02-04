Man Arrested in Valencia For Raping His Niece Given Restraining Order.

NATIONAL POLICE officers arrested a man in Valencia accused of sexually assaulting his 15-year-old niece for over a year – but he was not given any jail time.

The disgusting events were said to be repeated whenever they were left alone and according to police reports, the 33-year-old man would become “aggressive” if the young girl refused.

According to the police, the investigations began at the end of January when the agents received a complaint about the sexual assault from a family member.

The police found out that the girl’s uncle had horrendously taken advantage of the fact that the pair had been living together when the girl’s mother went to the police station.

The mother had observed the behaviour of the uncle towards her daughter and that disturbing behaviour made her suspicious and after lengthy discussions, she managed to get the horrific details from the teenager which she then reported to the police.

After learning about the offences, officers arrested the man accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

The man, who does not have a police record, went to court and was ONLY issued with a restraining order to stop him from going near the girl.