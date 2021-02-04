MALAGA Car Collision Leaves Three Seriously Hurt This Afternoon



A serious traffic accident has occurred in the La Virreina area of Malaga city, at around 7pm this afternoon, resulting in two cars catching fire.

One theory given to Malaga Hoy is that the vehicle had already been on fire as it drove up the road, and a Civil Guard patrol car had followed it to try to notify the driver, but just at that moment, it has crashed over the roundabout causing the accident.

A female speaking in a video posted to social media from her balcony overlooking the roundabout, is heard to say that the car was being chased by a Guardia Civil vehicle as it crashed over the roundabout. One eye-witness is reported as telling Malaga Hoy, “There were two people on the ground”.

Reports say at least three people have been very seriously injured in the incident, as a car travelling on the Jane Bowles Avenue mounted the roundabout, careering across it into another car, with both vehicles catching alight, with the one car also crashing into a pedestrian who was about to get into his car.

Videos on social media show a large Local Police presence, and Guardia Civil vehicles, plus emergency service vehicles from the Fire Brigade.

