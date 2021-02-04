LIVERPOOL In Shock Anfield Defeat By Brighton for first time in 37 Years

Liverpool’s defence of their Premiership crown is falling apart in spectacular fashion, after yet another loss at home tonight (Wednesday) – the first time they have lost back-to-back home games since 2012 – against a Brighton team who had not won at Anfield in 37 years, and with the terrible statistic of not having one shot on goal all game.

-- Advertisement --



Jurgen Klopp’s men have not scored at Anfield now for an incredible 348 minutes, and on Sunday, the current leaders, Manchester City will be the opposition, who are now already seven points ahead of Liverpool, with a game in hand.

Steven Alzate, Brighton’s Colombian midfielder was the player who won the three points for Graham Potters’ revitalised team, after 56 minutes, when his shot took a deflection off Leandro Trossard on its way into stand-in Liverpool keeper Caoimhín Kelleher’s net.

Brighton forced Kelleher into two more decent saves, but it was The Seagulls’ clean sheet that impressed the most, and their defensive resolve, with the three-man central defence barely giving the home side a chance.

City meanwhile, brushed Burnley aside 0-2 at Turf Moor tonight, and I doubt whether Klopp will be looking forward to Sunday with the way the two teams are playing right now.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Liverpool In Shock Anfield Defeat By Brighton”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.