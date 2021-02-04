Liverpool In Shock Anfield Defeat By Brighton

By
Chris King
-
0
Liverpool In Shock Anfield Loss To Brighton
Liverpool In Shock Anfield Loss To Brighton. image: you tube

LIVERPOOL In Shock Anfield Defeat By Brighton for first time in 37 Years

Liverpool’s defence of their Premiership crown is falling apart in spectacular fashion, after yet another loss at home tonight (Wednesday) – the first time they have lost back-to-back home games since 2012 – against a Brighton team who had not won at Anfield in 37 years, and with the terrible statistic of not having one shot on goal all game.

-- Advertisement --

Jurgen Klopp’s men have not scored at Anfield now for an incredible 348 minutes, and on Sunday, the current leaders, Manchester City will be the opposition, who are now already seven points ahead of Liverpool, with a game in hand.

Steven Alzate, Brighton’s Colombian midfielder was the player who won the three points for Graham Potters’ revitalised team, after 56 minutes, when his shot took a deflection off Leandro Trossard on its way into stand-in Liverpool keeper Caoimhín Kelleher’s net.


Brighton forced Kelleher into two more decent saves, but it was The Seagulls’ clean sheet that impressed the most, and their defensive resolve, with the three-man central defence barely giving the home side a chance.

City meanwhile, brushed Burnley aside 0-2 at Turf Moor tonight, and I doubt whether Klopp will be looking forward to Sunday with the way the two teams are playing right now.


_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Liverpool In Shock Anfield Defeat By Brighton”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleCounter-Terrorism Police Arrest Man At London Heathrow Airport
Chris King
Chris King
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here