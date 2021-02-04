List of least and most corrupt countries now available

EVERY year, German based NGO Transparency International publishes its views on how corrupt each country in the world is deemed to be.

Its Corruption Perception Index (CPI) does not rely on any formal review of Government data obut is based on surveys conducted by private organisations or other NGOs nevertheless it is quite well-respected worldwide.

According to its lar scientific study test publication, Denmark and New Zealand lead the way for the least corrupt countries whilst the UK comes in at 11 and Spain at 32.

As may perhaps be expected, countries where there is civil war come at the bottom with Somalia, South Sudan, Syria and Yemen being considered the most corrupt although comes close to them.

