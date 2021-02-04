LAWYER Confirms Alleged Harry Dunn Killer Worked For US Intelligence agency



The family of 19-year-old Harry Dunn – who was tragically killed when his motorbike was involved in a collision with a car driven by an American woman, Anne Sacoolas – has launched a civil case against her, for damages, and her application to dismiss this claim is being heard at the Alexandria District Court in Virginia.

Anne Sacoolas was leaving RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire in August 2019, and the original court hearing had heard how Ms Sacoolas had been driving on the wrong side of the road when the accident happened, and she was found guilty of causing Harry’s death by dangerous driving, but she had claimed diplomatic immunity and fled back to the US.

Even though a judge issued an extradition warrant, Ms Sacoolas has refused to return to the UK, and even US presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden have both declined to send her back, saying the US rejection of the extradition request is “final”.

Now, John McGavin, a lawyer representing 43-year-old Anne Sacoolas has revealed she was “employed by an intelligence agency in the US” at the time of the accident, which he says was “especially a factor” in her sudden departure from the UK.

Mr McGavin also stated he knows she “fled” the UK due to “issues of security”, but that he could not “completely candidly” explain the reason behind why she had to leave, adding, “I know the answer but I cannot disclose it”, and that his client was “currently apologetic” and has “accepted responsibility for the accident” but there is her “fear” that because of “media attention, she would not have a fair trial”.

Radd Seiger, on behalf of Harry Dunn’s family, told PA, “Given the admission in open court by Mrs Sacoolas’s counsel that she was employed by US intelligence services at the time of the crash, the UK authorities must now urgently reinvestigate whether she had diplomatic immunity”.

He added, “They have to investigate given that employees had their immunity pre-waived under the 1995 RAF Croughton legal agreement”.

The case has been adjourned until 17 February.

