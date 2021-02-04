Infections rise in Israel despite one in three people being vaccinated

INFECTIONS are rising in Israel despite a third of the population having already received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

One in three Israelis have already received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 19 per cent have received the second and final dose.

Israel embarked on the world’s largest vaccination campaign a month ago and has since vaccinated three million people.

The Israeli Ministry of Health points out that only 317 Covid infections have been registered among the first 715,427 Israelis who received the two doses of Pfizer, an infection rate of 0.044 per cent. This reveals an effectiveness of between 92 and 93 per cent for the vaccine, and raises hopes for herd immunity by May. For this to happen, more than two thirds of the population need to be vaccinated, that is around 6.5 million people.

But on the other hand, the arrival of new strains has caused a greater spread of the virus in those not vaccinated, increasing the number of infections, which this week was reported to be more than 8,000 cases.

The population feels that the vaccination is very effective and that they are closer to seeing the back of Covid.

But contagions continue to rise despite 200,000 jabs per day, 24/7, and a three-week confinement. There have been 1,367 deaths in the past month, a whopping 25 per cent of the total for Israel.

There have been more than 650,000 positives in Israel since the start of the pandemic, of which 74,000 are still active and 1,000 are in serious condition.

The ultra-Orthodox groups of the Jewish community have shown their outright rejection of restrictions and represent 40 per cent of new infections.

